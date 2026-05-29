Japan joins NATO Ukraine mission for the first time

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Japan's Defense Ministry announced Friday the dispatch of four Self-Defense Force personnel to the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine headquarters in Germany for the first time, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The ministry said the deployment will help strengthen Japan's own defense capabilities by drawing lessons from Ukraine, including new forms of warfare seen in the conflict with Russia.

It also said the move will deepen Japan-NATO cooperation amid the growing inseparability of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security.

The NATO command, established in July 2024, has a staff of around 700 and coordinates military equipment supplies and training for Ukraine provided by the alliance's members and partner countries.

The four Japanese personnel will begin their one-year assignments next Monday at a U.S. military base in Wiesbaden, western Germany.

Two are from the Ground Self-Defense Force, with one each from the Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Air Self-Defense Force.

Their duties will mainly involve coordination related to support activities, rather than combat operations, the ministry said, adding there is no physical possibility of them becoming involved in fighting.

Then Defense Minister Gen Nakatani conveyed Japan's intention to participate in the mission during talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in April last year.

News.Az