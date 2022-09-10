MoD: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire several times during the day

MoD: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire several times during the day

MoD: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire several times during the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the past day, the units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions located in the direction of Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkecher district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border fired several times on the positions of our army located in the direction of Zaylik settlement of Kalbajar district with small arms, News.az reports citing Defense Ministry.

Units of the Azerbaijani Army took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az