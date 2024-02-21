Moldova-Azerbaijan interparliamentary ties should be even more strengthened: Parliament speaker

Parliaments of Moldova and Azerbaijan have enjoyed good relations over the past years and this cooperation should be even more strengthened, said Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu as he met with Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to the country Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, News.Az reports.

"We remain interested in energy cooperation in the context of our efforts to diversify energy suppliers. We also hold the potential for dialogue in agriculture and investments domains," Igor Grosu underlined.

According to him, Chisinau is interested in Azerbaijan`s substantial investments.

During the meeting, the sides expressed their support of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The speaker of the Parliament wished the ambassador success in his new diplomatic mission.

Expressing his gratitude for a warm reception, Ambassador Ulvi Bakhshaliyev noted that as the region`s leading state, Azerbaijan pursues an independent policy established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

The ambassador underscored that Azerbaijan Airlines will operate flights four times a week on the Baku-Chisinau-Baku route.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az