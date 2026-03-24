Moldova nears energy emergency after Russian strikes

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Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu announced that Moldova may declare a state of emergency in the energy sector for 60 days following massive Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Nighttime attacks shut down the main power transmission line connecting Moldova to Europe—the Vulcanesti–Isaccea line. “Four interconnection lines with Romania were activated, but the situation remains difficult,” Munteanu said, blaming Russia for the disruption, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He emphasized the urgency of government action: “This is not a measure of panic, but a measure of responsibility. It allows us to act quickly, mobilize resources, protect critical infrastructure, and mitigate the crisis.”

President Maia Sandu condemned the strikes as war crimes, calling the attacks on civilian energy systems “an assault on all of us.” She noted that while alternative energy routes exist, the situation remains unstable.

Authorities also reported drones near damaged power lines, requiring restricted access for technical teams and demining operations to ensure safety.

The energy disruption follows a previous partial blackout in January, caused by Russian attacks that damaged the 400 kV Isaccea–Vulcanesti–MGRES line.

News.Az