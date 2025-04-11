Moment helicopter crashes into Hudson River in New York – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A video that emerged on social media shows the moment a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York.

The video shows parts of the chopper - a Bell 206 - tumbling through the air into the water.

A family of five Spanish tourists, including three children, and a pilot were killed in the helicopter crash, News.Az reports.

The victims included Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and three children, in addition to the pilot, a person briefed on the investigation told the news agency AP.

The helicopter took off around 3 pm from downtown Skyport and flew south before heading up the Manhattan shoreline to the George Washington Bridge, New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

It then turned back towards the downtown Manhattan heliport, lost control and hit the water near a Hoboken pier, Ms Tisch said.

"NYPD divers pulled four people from the crash site, and FDNY divers recovered an additional two. Immediate lifesaving measures were undertaken on the vessels at the scene, as well as the adjoining pier," she said.

"Four victims were pronounced dead on scene, and two more were removed to local area hospitals, where, sadly, both succumbed to their injuries," the police chief added.

