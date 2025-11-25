Mongolia elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2025-2029

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mongolia has been elected to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the 2025–2029 term, marking the first time the country has joined the body responsible for registering, conserving, and funding World Heritage sites.

The election took place during the 25th session of the General Assembly of States Parties to the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage in Paris on November 24, 2025. Mongolia received support from 97 of 161 States Parties, securing one of five available seats. Newly elected members also include Armenia, Bangladesh, the Czech Republic, and Poland, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

Mongolia joined the World Heritage Convention in 1990. Its World Heritage sites include:

Cultural sites: Orkhon Valley Cultural Landscape; Petroglyphic Complexes of the Mongolian Altai; Great Burkhan Khaldun and surrounding sacred landscape; Deer Stone Monuments and related Bronze Age sites.

Natural sites: Uvs Nuur Basin and Landscapes of Dauria.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mongolia’s participation on the Committee will support the conservation of its historical, cultural, and natural heritage, promote sustainable tourism, and expand archaeological research.

This achievement reflects Mongolia’s active diplomatic engagement and strengthens its international standing in heritage protection.

