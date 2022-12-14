Yandex metrika counter

Monitor installed on Lachin-Shusha road for Azerbaijani protesters to watch World Cup semi-final match

A monitor was installed on the Khankhandi-Shusha road for the Azerbaijani protesters to watch the France-Morocco semi-final World Cup match, News.Az reports.

The match is broadcast by Azerbaijan Public Television on a large monitor installed on the territory where a peaceful protest of Azerbaijani NGOs has been taking place for the third straight day.


