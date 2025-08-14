Monsoon storm strikes Arizona, causes power outages

+ ↺ − 16 px

A monsoon storm swept through the US State of Arizona on Wednesday night, leaving thousands without power.

The storm began in the Deer Valley area before moving southwest, hitting central Phoenix, Tolleson and Avondale, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for parts of West Valley, which expired at 10:00 p.m.

Around 3,300 customers were without power in central and uptown Phoenix at around 9.45 p.m., according to Arizona Public Service.

As of 2.30 a.m. on Thursday, there were 908 customers without power across the state, according to PowerOutage.us. It is not clear how many of these outages were caused by the storm.

It comes after days of soaring temperatures and heat warnings in Arizona, with Phoenix reaching 109 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday.

