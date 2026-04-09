Monster Cyclone MAILA-26 slams Pacific: 231 km/h winds threaten vulnerable nations

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Tropical Cyclone MAILA-26 has swept across parts of the Pacific, impacting the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea between April 4 and April 9, with authorities monitoring the situation closely as powerful winds batter vulnerable communities.

According to data from the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS), the cyclone reached a maximum sustained wind speed of 231 km/h, placing it in the Category 4 range — a level capable of causing significant damage to infrastructure, homes, and vegetation,News.Az reports, citing GDACS.

Despite the storm’s strength, the overall humanitarian impact is currently assessed as low, with an estimated 6,000 people exposed to Category 1 or higher conditions. However, experts warn that Papua New Guinea remains highly vulnerable, raising concerns about localized damage and potential disruptions in remote areas.

No significant data has yet been reported regarding storm surge or rainfall levels, but authorities continue to monitor developments as the system moves through the region.

The GDACS alert score stands at 0.5, indicating a limited but notable impact. Emergency services in both affected countries remain on alert, particularly in coastal and rural communities where infrastructure resilience is weaker.

News.Az