Solomon Islands leader forced to face no-confidence vote

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The Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Jeremiah Manele, has been ordered by an appeal court to recall parliament and face a vote of no confidence, following months of political deadlock, according to a ruling issued on Friday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The political crisis has persisted since March, when the government was hit by mass cabinet resignations and the withdrawal of two coalition partners. The defections prompted the opposition to argue that the government had lost its parliamentary majority.

Manele has so far avoided holding a confidence vote, which could remove him and his government from power if unsuccessful.

Last month, the High Court ruled that the prime minister must either recall parliament or resign, after he continued to delay action on a no-confidence motion filed by the opposition coalition.

On Friday, the appeal court ruled that Manele must take steps before noon on Tuesday to ensure parliament is convened, requiring lawmakers to sit by May 7. A copy of the judgment stated that “the continued failure to take steps to facilitate the convening of parliament is inconsistent with the constitution.”

The court also rejected Manele’s argument that the High Court had exceeded its authority, stating that “the court does not intrude on parliament by ensuring parliament can sit.”

Outside the court, Attorney General John Muria said he was disappointed but acknowledged the ruling, stating that “the court has spoken,” according to SBM Online. Manele’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Security was tightened during proceedings, with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force deploying officers outside the court and calling for calm. Police Commissioner Ian Vaevaso, recently sworn in by Manele, said in a statement that “police are independent of politics” and would not take sides.

The no-confidence motion was filed in March after 12 cabinet ministers resigned and two coalition parties left the government. The opposition coalition, made up of six political parties, claims it now holds 27 seats in parliament compared to the government’s 23.

Following the resignations, Manele appointed former prime minister and pro-Beijing politician Manasseh Sogavare as deputy prime minister, further deepening political tensions.

The Solomon Islands is widely regarded as one of China’s closest partners in the South Pacific, having signed a controversial security agreement with Beijing in 2022.

Earlier in April, Chief Justice Albert Palmer described the situation as a “constitutional impasse.”

News.Az