Montenegrin President thanks US Senate for ratifying NATO accession

Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic expressed his gratitude in a statement on Wednesday to the US Senate for the approval of Montenegro's accession to the NATO military alliance.

Earlier in the day, US senators voted 97-2 in favor of Montenegro joining the 28-member alliance, APA reports.

“Amid the decision of the US Senate, the President of Montenegro has expressed his deep satisfaction with several aspects. First of all, a determination of this biggest and most significant NATO member [the United States] to support the expansion of the alliance was proved as a vast majority of senators ratified the decision,” the statement of the presidential office read.

Vujanovic expressed hopes that the Montenegrin parliament would ratify the bill in order to be admitted to the alliance as soon as possible, according to the statement.

“The verification of partnership between the United States and Montenegro recognizes a successful integrational policy of Montenegro that is especially important for the overall development of the country, its security and contribution to the stability of the region,” the statement read.

