Montenegro declares six Russian diplomats as personae non gratae

Montenegro has declared six Russian diplomats as personae non gratae, the Foreign Ministry’s press service said on its Twitter page on Thursday, News.az reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared six diplomats of the embassy of the Russian Federation, accredited in Montenegro, as personae non gratae due to actions incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and relations of respect between the two countries," the post reads.

Earlier, on August 12, Montenegro’s Foreign Ministry declared a Russian diplomat as persona non grata. Prior to that, on April 7, the Foreign Ministry declared four Russian diplomats as personae non gratae.

News.Az