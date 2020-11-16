More fire departments put into operation in liberated Azerbaijani territories (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to take measures to organize local structures in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Departments of the State Fire Protection of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have already begun work in Shusha, Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadly districts. All units are equipped with the appropriate technical equipment to carry out high-level service, the ministry noted.

Earlier, local structures of the State Fire Protection Service began work in Fuzuli city and Hadrut town of the Khojavand district.

News.Az