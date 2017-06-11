More than 15,000 applicants taking mock exam in Azerbaijan
Society
Azerbaijan’s State Examination Center (SEC) is holding mock examinations on specialty groups 1 and 4 in 11 cities for applicants seeking to enter university.
The examinations are taking place in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Barda, Goychay, Shirvan, Lankaran, and Khachmaz, according to APA.
A total of 15,274 applicants have registered online.
The exams all begin at 11:00.
The examinations will be supervised by 929 teachers of general educational institutions.
News.Az