More than 15,000 applicants taking mock exam in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s State Examination Center (SEC) is holding mock examinations on specialty groups 1 and 4 in 11 cities for applicants seeking to enter university.

The examinations are taking place in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Barda, Goychay, Shirvan, Lankaran, and Khachmaz, according to APA.

A total of 15,274 applicants have registered online.

The exams all begin at 11:00.

The examinations will be supervised by 929 teachers of general educational institutions.

