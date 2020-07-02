More than 360 elephants die from mysterious causes in Botswana

More than 360 elephants have died in mysterious circumstances in Botswana in the past three months, according to local conservationists.

Some carcasses were found clustered around waterholes, while others appeared to have died "falling flat on their faces," according to Niall McCann, director of conservation at United Kingdom charity National Park Rescue.

Live elephants seen nearby appeared physically weak, and one was walking in circles, unable to change direction, observers said. Other species in the area did not appear to have been affected by whatever struck down the elephants.

The Botswana government is testing samples from the dead elephants but is yet to determine a cause of death.

