More victims feared after Michigan church set on fire during mass shooting - VIDEO

“We do believe that there were people up there that were near that fire and they were unable to get out of the church. So, we do believe we will find additional victims once we’re able to search that, once there’s no signs of a fire reigniting,” he added.

A person has been killed and several others injured after the mass shooting and fire at the Mormon church in Michigan, police have said.

Authorities said at a news conference that the suspect was shot dead by police officers, and that nine others were injured.

Two of those were said to be in critical condition, Renye told reporters.

He added that the suspect was a 40-year-old man from Burton, who drove his vehicle into the church and began firing rounds at the hundreds of people attending Sunday service.

The suspect used an assault rifle and deliberately started the blaze, Chief Renye said, before adding that officers believe they will find additional victims in the fire.