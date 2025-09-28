More victims feared after Michigan church set on fire during mass shooting - VIDEO

Authorities in Michigan fear more victims may be discovered following a devastating mass shooting and fire at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc Township.
Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye confirmed that the fire has been extinguished but warned that the death toll may rise. “We do believe that we will find additional victims once we have that scene secure,” Renye said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
The police chief said investigators are “still trying to determine exactly when and where that fire ended up coming from and how it got started,” but that officers believe the suspect set the blaze intentionally.