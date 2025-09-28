At least 1 dead, 9 others wounded after shooting at Michigan church

At least one person has been killed and nine others wounded after a gunman drove a vehicle into a Mormon church in Michigan and opened fire, police say.

Officials said the attack on Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, a town 60 miles (96 km) northwest of Detroit, happened during a Sunday service that attracts hundreds of people, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The suspect, a 40-year-old male, allegedly also set part of the building on fire which has since been contained. Officials warned they may discover additional victims when it was safe to enter the building.

The alleged shooter was shot dead by police. Authorities said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters that "hundreds" of people were attending services at about 10:25 local time (15:25GMT) when a gunman drove a vehicle into the building. The attacker then opened fire with an assault-style rifle, "firing several rounds at individuals within the church," Chief Renye said. The police responded immediately to the scene, he said, adding officers "engaged in gunfire with that particular individual, neutralising that suspect". Nine people suffered gunshot wounds and are being treated in hospital, and some of the victims "are in critical condition". "We are still trying to determine exactly when and where the fire ended up coming from and how it got started," police chief said. "We believe it was deliberately set, though, by the suspect." The suspect has not been named. Investigators are conducting a search of the man's property and examining his cell-phone records as they work to establish a motive. Grand Blanc police said that 100 FBI agents have been deployed to assist with the investigation. President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting, and confirmed the FBI will be leading the federal investigation. Writing on Truth Social, he described it as "yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America". US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X that she had received briefings on "what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire" at the church. "Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling," Bondi said. "Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy." Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the incident, saying: "Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable," adding that she was monitoring the situation.

News.Az