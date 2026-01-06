Morgan Stanley seeks approval for bitcoin and solana ETFs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Morgan Stanley has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the prices of bitcoin and solana, marking the first such move by a major U.S. bank.

The filings reflect the bank’s effort to expand its presence in the cryptocurrency market, where regulatory clarity under President Trump and recent SEC reforms have encouraged mainstream financial institutions to embrace digital assets. ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies with greater liquidity, security, and regulatory ease compared with directly holding the assets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Morgan Stanley has already expanded crypto access to all clients and account types, while other U.S. banks, including Bank of America, are also moving from custodians to active advisers in the digital asset space.

News.Az