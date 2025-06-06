Mortal Shell II Coming to PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Publisher Playstack and developer Cold Symmetry have officially announced Mortal Shell II, set to launch in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC via Steam.

Mortal Shell II is a standalone sequel to Mortal Shell that significantly expands on the original with unrestricted, adrenaline-charged combat, deeper weapon design with extensive upgrade options, and an emphasis on free exploration, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This action RPG offers an immersive, interconnected open world, expansive yet deliberately compact, designed to unfold its twisted landscapes and hidden structures while respecting the player’s time.

The dormant forms of forgotten warriors are scattered throughout Mortal Shell II‘s shattered world. Once discovered, each Shell can be awakened and possessed, unlocking their innate strengths and unique abilities.

Evolve your own style of combat by harnessing the diverse unique abilities of each Shell, and unravel their secrets through the discovery of lost memories.

Mortal Shell II‘s compact open-world connects over winding footpaths guarded by the desperate and fanatical. Those who wander are rewarded with new story elements, Shells, powerful and strange weaponry, upgrades, curiosities and more.

Step through derelict temples of ancient deities, across forbidden forests and icy graves, into citadels carved from bone.

Scattered between these lost landmarks are more than 60 dungeons, each providing a formidable challenge to the talents and weaponry you have accrued on your way.

News.Az