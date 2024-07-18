Moscow does not rule out deploying nuclear missiles in response to US weapons in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia does not rule out deploying nuclear missiles in response to US plans to station long-range cruise missiles in Germany, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Speaking to journalists in Moscow about the US plan to deploy Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles to Germany starting in 2026, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Russia will respond to any steps taken by the US to enhance its nuclear missile capacity."We must be prepared for various scenarios, including negative ones," he said.Asked if Russia might place nuclear-tipped missiles in some regions as a countermeasure, Ryabkov responded: "I do not rule out any option."He emphasized Russia will decide "what, where, and when" to deploy based on the overall capacity of NATO countries."This is not a threat to anyone. It is important to find the most effective option, including in terms of cost, to respond to changing challenges," he explained.Ryabkov also criticized Western countries for escalating tensions. "This is a sad situation, but it will not deter us from fulfilling our tasks to ensure our security along the entire perimeter of Russia's borders, including our air defense zone," he said.A joint statement by the US and Germany on July 10 announced the deployment of Tomahawk cruise missiles and other long-range weapons to Germany, starting in 2026. The last deployment of such long-range weapons by the US to Germany was in the 1990s.

News.Az