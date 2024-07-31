+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that officials from Ukraine never talk about possible peace talks in concrete terms.

Commenting on statements by Ukraine's presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak about Kyiv's readiness to peace negotiations with Russia, Peskov described the statement as "scholasticism.""We have heard statements from Kyiv at various levels, but we have not received any detailed explanations on the matter. The topic of negotiations is occasionally mentioned, but nothing concrete has been put forward," he stressed.The Russian side remains open to the negotiation process, he emphasized.Podolyak had said that Kyiv was willing to engage in negotiations with Moscow, but emphasized the process should be based on international law.After the perceived failure of the Switzerland peace conference in June, in which Moscow was not invited, Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have spoken in favor of talks involving Russian officials.

News.Az