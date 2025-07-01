Moscow says it shares with Baku its approaches to mitigate damage to bilateral ties

Moscow is consistently sharing its principled approaches with Baku to mitigate damage to bilateral relations, a senior Russian diplomat said.

"Today, they are trying to incriminate us for pressuring ethnic Azerbaijanis in Russia in connection with the recent detention of Russian nationals suspected of severe crimes in Yekaterinburg. For our part, we continue to share with our Azerbaijani partners our approach on neutralizing the damage to our bilateral relations with Baku," Foreign Ministry’s Fourth CIS Department Deputy Director Dmitry Masyuk said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We hope that the Azerbaijani authorities will adhere to this approach as well," Masyuk added.

