Moscow says ready to resume talks if Kyiv responds to its proposals

Russia is ready to resume talks with Ukraine as soon as Kyiv demonstrates a construction position and responds to Moscow’s proposals, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Rudenko noted that it was not Moscow’s initiative to free talks with Kyiv.

“We are ready to return to the negotiations as soon as Ukraine displays a constructive stance, at least provides a reaction to the proposals submitted by us,” the senior diplomat added.


