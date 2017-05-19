Yandex metrika counter

Moscow says US coalition strikes on Syrian forces unacceptable

  • World
  • Share
Moscow says US coalition strikes on Syrian forces unacceptable

Moscow says that the US coalition strikes on Syrian forces are unacceptable.

Russia today condemned strikes by the US-led coalition against Syrian forces as "unacceptable", state media reported, after the bombing of pro-government troops. 

"Such actions that were carried out against the Syrian armed forces... This is completely unacceptable, this is a breach of Syrian sovereignty," deputy foreign minister Gennady Gatilov was quoted as saying by state-run RIA Novosti in Geneva.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      