Moscow says US coalition strikes on Syrian forces unacceptable
- 19 May 2017 10:21
Moscow says that the US coalition strikes on Syrian forces are unacceptable.
Russia today condemned strikes by the US-led coalition against Syrian forces as "unacceptable", state media reported, after the bombing of pro-government troops.
"Such actions that were carried out against the Syrian armed forces... This is completely unacceptable, this is a breach of Syrian sovereignty," deputy foreign minister Gennady Gatilov was quoted as saying by state-run RIA Novosti in Geneva.
