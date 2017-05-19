Moscow says US coalition strikes on Syrian forces unacceptable

Moscow says US coalition strikes on Syrian forces unacceptable

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow says that the US coalition strikes on Syrian forces are unacceptable.

Russia today condemned strikes by the US-led coalition against Syrian forces as "unacceptable", state media reported, after the bombing of pro-government troops.

"Such actions that were carried out against the Syrian armed forces... This is completely unacceptable, this is a breach of Syrian sovereignty," deputy foreign minister Gennady Gatilov was quoted as saying by state-run RIA Novosti in Geneva.

News.Az

News.Az