Moscow terror attack suspect arrested in Türkiye

Turkish authorities have apprehended a Russian citizen accused of involvement in a recent terrorist attack in Moscow, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya's post on the social media platform X.

The suspect, identified as Yevgeny Serebryakov, was arrested in the resort town of Bodrum in Türkiye's Mugla.Yerlikaya revealed that representatives from the Russian branch of Interpol contacted their Turkish counterparts at 10:30 AM, informing them that Serebryakov had allegedly carried out a terror attack in Moscow by detonating an explosives-laden vehicle, injuring two people.According to the information provided, the suspect had entered Türkiye on a flight from Moscow to Bodrum. Yerlikaya noted that Serebryakov had not yet been registered in Interpol's e-ASF system, which allowed him to evade detention by Turkish border officials at the airport.However, police units in Mugla province successfully located and arrested Serebryakov in Bodrum. Minister Yerlikaya congratulated those who conducted the operation, calling them "heroes"."We continue our fight against terrorism with persistence and determination, both within our country and beyond its borders, as well as on a global scale, and we will continue to do so," Yerlikaya affirmed.

News.Az