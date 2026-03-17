UK, Finland, Netherlands explore joint defence financing and procurement

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Britain, Finland, and the Netherlands are considering a joint approach to finance and procure weapons, munitions, and military equipment, as global security threats rise amid conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, the UK government said Tuesday.

The three countries, along with other unnamed partners, are exploring the creation of a new mechanism by 2027 to accelerate defence investments and increase demand for military equipment. This initiative would complement existing NATO and EU programmes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen said, “By joining forces, we get more security with the same resources and we strengthen our alliances as well.”

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves added that the country aims to deepen cooperation with allies and strengthen its defence industry, noting that joint European collaboration could improve value for money in areas such as interoperability and procurement.

The announcement comes ahead of a London meeting between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expected to participate.

News.Az