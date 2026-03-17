EU cautious on Strait of Hormuz: “No one ready to risk lives”

EU cautious on Strait of Hormuz: “No one ready to risk lives”

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EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has expressed growing European hesitation about sending warships to the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

She said, “Nobody is ready to put their people in harm’s way.” Kallas emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions to keep the vital waterway open and prevent crises in food, fertilizers, and energy supplies.

News.Az