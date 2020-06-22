Moscow to ease more coronavirus restrictions on June 23

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow will launch the third stage of lifting restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus on June 23. Restaurants, gyms and pre-schools will resume operation, while city infrastructure for sports and leisure will also reopen, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Monday in his blog.

"Starting from tomorrow, June 23, 2020, cafes and restaurants will start working again after three months. Gyms, swimming pools and sports complexes will open their doors. <…> Libraries and pre-schools will also be able to work again," he said, adding that navigation on the Moscow River will also resume.

Moreover, social protection facilities also reopen. According to Sobyanin, taking into account the gradual reopening of Russian regions and the beginning of the holiday season, Moscow authorities decided to lift limitations on the operation of travel agencies. However, Moscow guided tours are still banned.

Moscow residents are still required to social distance and wear face masks and gloves, the mayor said.

