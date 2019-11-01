Moscow to host 10th Russia–Azerbaijan Interregional Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum will be held in Moscow on 22–23 November. The event will be co-organized by the Russian Ministry of Economic Deve

The Forum’s business programme will open on 22 November with addresses by Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin and Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov. The business programme will feature an expanded meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan-Russia business councils as well as four round tables that will discuss the expansion of business cooperation between the regions in the areas of transport infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, and humanitarian affairs.

The Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum is a unique platform for dialogue. In 2018, the Forum brought together more than a thousand representatives of the Russian and Azerbaijani government authorities, public organizations, business community, educational and scientific institutions, and the media. Seventeen agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Forum.

News.Az

News.Az