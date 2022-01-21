Moscow to host Azerbaijani Film Weeks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow will host Azerbaijani Film Weeks from January 22 to February 20.

The films will be screened in the “Azerbaijan” pavilion at the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy.

Azerbaijani Film Weeks will feature movies directed by Eldar Guliyev, Anar Rzayev, Rasim Ojagov, Ramiz Fataliyev and Yuli Gusman in the Soviet and post-Soviet periods.

News.Az

