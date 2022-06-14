Moscow to punish those citizens who attended war against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s State Duma has passed the first reading of a bill equating defection to the country citizens in the midst of military activities involving Russia to high treason, News.az reports citing TASS.

The bill suggests adding another offense to Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code on high treason, describing it as "defecting to the country citizens amid an armed conflict, military activities or other activities involving weapons and military equipment in which Russia is taking part." Such charges will bear a penalty of either 12 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($8,600) and a fine in the amount of the convict’s wages earned up to a three-year period, or a prison term of up to two years without a fine.









