"Most hated men in America": Musk’s private threat to OpenAI

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Elon Musk reportedly reached out to Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, in an effort to explore a possible settlement just days before the start of a high-profile court trial in Oakland, according to a new court filing.

The filing states that Musk contacted Brockman to gauge interest in resolving the dispute two days before proceedings began. When Brockman suggested both sides drop their claims, Musk allegedly responded that by the end of the week, OpenAI leaders “would be the most hated men in America,” warning that continued conflict would escalate public backlash, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The comments come amid an ongoing legal battle over OpenAI’s transition from a nonprofit structure to a for-profit model. Musk argues that the shift contradicts the organization’s original mission to develop artificial intelligence for public benefit.

He is seeking sweeping remedies, including changes to OpenAI’s leadership and damages reportedly valued at $150 billion, naming both OpenAI and its major backer Microsoft as part of the lawsuit.

The trial is being heard in Oakland before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers and began on April 28. It is expected to continue for several weeks, with a potential verdict later this month.

Key figures, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, are expected to testify as the case develops.

News.Az