Mount Etna erupts again, spewing ash and lava into sky

Europe's tallest volcano, Mount Etna, has erupted, unleashing massive flows of lava and ash.

A strong explosive eruption started at Etna volcano, Italy at 09:30 UTC on Wednesday, February 12. As a result, the Aviation Color Code was raised from Orange to Red, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) is reporting the phenomenon is observed by their personnel on the field and by visible and thermal surveillance cameras.

The volcanic ash cloud is not estimable at this time, INGV said in the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) published at 09:30 UTC. A new VONA will be issued if conditions change significantly or the Aviation Color Code changes.

A new eruptive phase began at Etna on February 6, 2025, after approximately three months of variable degassing activity following the last lava fountaining event on November 10, 2024. The explosive activity commenced with modest and episodic Strombolian explosions from a vent on the western sector of the Southeast Crater (SEC).

The volcanic tremor amplitude was at a medium-low level until the evening of February 4, then increased to a medium-high level on February 5, remaining stable for the rest of the week. The tremor source was localized beneath the Southeast Crater at depths between 2 800 and 3 000 m (9 180 – 9 840 feet) above sea level.

On February 8, an effusive phase began from a fissure at the base of the Bocca Nuova crater, at approximately 3 050 m (10 000 feet) above sea level, producing a lava flow advancing southward toward Mount Frumento Supino.

By February 11, the lava flow had reached a length of 2 600 m (8 530 feet), with the most advanced front at 2 200 m (7 200 feet) elevation.

