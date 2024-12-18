Mozambique Cyclone Chido toll reaches 45

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Filipe Nyusi expressed solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones and all those affected by the cyclone, which hit the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa Sunday.Almost 500 people were injured, according to the latest official updates.The government is mobilized to provide immediate support during this difficult time, Nyusi said in a post on social media. "We are present and mobilized to ensure that all necessary support is provided.""I have sent teams to assess the situation on the ground and ensure that victims receive the necessary support," he said.In a related development, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced a contribution of 4 million U.S. dollars to help Mozambique's humanitarian response efforts.World Vision Mozambique, a charity, said it is committed to providing assistance to 75,000 people affected, primarily children, with support estimated at 1.2 million dollars.The latest update said 48 health units were affected, 35,689 families impacted, and 23,931 houses destroyed, in addition to other infrastructure and property damage.

