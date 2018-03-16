MP calls to end artificial increase in prices

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2017, the Azerbaijani economy finally emerged from the crisis, demonstrating a growth by 0.1 percent.

According to Oxu.Az, MP Ali Masimli said this during the discussion of governmental report in the parliament.

He noted that to further develop the country's economy, it is necessary to change the state policy towards banks:

"The policy of bank recovery should not be limited only to the International bank. All banks should be included in this policy.

"We need to stop implementing meaningless and unimportant projects and direct banks to implement more significant projects."

At the end of his speech, the deputy also urged the government to take more serious steps to prevent the artificial increase in prices.

News.Az

