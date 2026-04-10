Mud volcano erupts near Baku

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A mud volcano eruption was recorded in Azerbaijan late on April 9, highlighting the geological activity of the Absheron Peninsula.

The eruption occurred at the Bozdag-Guzdek mud volcano and was detected by the Republican Seismological Service Center’s digital monitoring stations, News.Az reports, citing the agency.

The event began at 22:26 local time and lasted for approximately six minutes. Experts said the eruption occurred in a single phase, without multiple bursts.

Data from monitoring stations showed that the source depth of the eruption was about 3 kilometers. The total energy released was estimated at 6.32 × 10⁶ joules.

Mud volcanoes are a common natural phenomenon in Azerbaijan, which has one of the highest concentrations of such formations in the world. While eruptions are usually not dangerous, they are closely monitored due to their link to underground geological processes.

No damage or casualties have been reported following the latest eruption.

The Absheron Peninsula remains a key area for studying mud volcano activity, as scientists continue to track patterns and assess potential risks associated with future eruptions.

News.Az