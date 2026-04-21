Man arrested for fatally stabbing elder brother in India

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A 45-year-old man, identified as Biju, has been taken into custody by the Karimannoor police following the fatal stabbing of his elder brother in Peringassery, Udumbannoor.

The victim, Rajan (alias Mani), 58, was a farmer who lived in the Eenthungal area. The incident occurred around 6 PM on Monday, April 20, 2026, on a road near their residence, News.Az reports, citing ON Manorama.

According to police reports, Biju allegedly attacked Rajan from behind and inflicted more than ten stab wounds with a knife. Although Rajan was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Relatives stated that the brothers had a history of frequent quarrels, primarily centered around property disputes. Rajan is survived by his wife, Vijayamma, and his son, Sumesh. An investigation into the motive and circumstances of the attack is currently ongoing.

News.Az