Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra brace for unseasonal rain and hailstorms

Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra brace for unseasonal rain and hailstorms

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Mumbai and several districts across Maharashtra, predicting unseasonal rain and thunderstorms.

According to the report from April 21, 2026, a yellow alert has been placed on regions including Thane, Palghar, and parts of central Maharashtra, News.Az reports, citing Times of India.

Residents are advised to prepare for localized lightning strikes and potential hailstorms, which are expected to hit specific pockets over the next 48 hours.

The shift in weather is attributed to a trough of low pressure and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, leading to a sudden drop in maximum temperatures and increased humidity.

While the rainfall may provide temporary relief from the summer heat, the IMD has warned farmers about potential damage to standing crops due to the predicted hail. Mumbaikars can expect cloudy skies with light to moderate showers, particularly in the evenings, and are encouraged to stay indoors during active lightning periods to avoid mishaps.

News.Az