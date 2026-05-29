At least 12 dead in India after consuming spurious liquor

At least 12 dead in India after consuming spurious liquor

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Around a dozen people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in India's south-western state of Maharashtra, local police confirmed on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The deaths were reported from areas near the state's Pune city, particularly Phugewadi and Hadapsar. While seven deaths were reported from Phugewadi area, five people died in Hadapsar.

At least three people were said to be in a critical condition, undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly ordered a probe into the tragedy to find out if methanol-laced liquor was responsible for the deaths, and also identify those responsible. Forensic and toxicology reports were awaited, said media reports.

Police claimed to have arrested a few persons, who were said to be the suppliers of the alleged spurious liquor.

News.Az