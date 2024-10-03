Musk accuses Democratic Party of threatening free speech

+ ↺ − 16 px

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk criticized the Democratic Party for allegedly seeking to undermine freedom of speech.

"The Democratic Party openly wants to take your freedom of speech under the guise of what THEY deem to be 'hate'," Musk posted on X, News.Az reports.

Earlier, Musk expressed his belief that the Democrats will destroy the country's Constitution if their candidate wins the upcoming presidential election.

"And they [Democrats] will destroy the [US] Constitution," Musk said on X.

Musk, the supporter of former US President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, frequently criticizes the current White House administration.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5. Initially, incumbent President Joe Biden was set to represent the Democrats but later withdrew from the race following a lackluster performance in a June debate against Trump. Biden subsequently endorsed Kamala Harris, who was confirmed as the Democratic nominee for president in August.

News.Az