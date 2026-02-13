Watch Live: SpaceX Launches Crew-12 to ISS

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX is set to launch the Crew-12 astronaut mission to the International Space Station for NASA today (Feb. 13) at 5:15 a.m. EST (1015 GMT).

If all proceeds as planned, Crew-12’s Crew Dragon capsule, named “Freedom,” will dock with the ISS on Saturday (Feb. 14) at approximately 3:15 p.m. EST (2015 GMT), News.Az reports, citing Space.com.

Live coverage of the docking will also be available when the milestone approaches.

Crew-12 is commanded by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, with Jack Hathaway serving as pilot. The mission specialists are Sophie Adenot of the European Space Agency and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

For Adenot and Hathaway, the mission marks their first journey into space. It will be the second spaceflight for both Meir and Fedyaev.

The four astronauts are expected to remain aboard the ISS for roughly nine months — about three months longer than the typical crew rotation. During their stay, they will conduct scientific research, technology demonstrations, and maintenance operations aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Crew-12’s arrival will restore the ISS to its standard complement of seven astronauts. Since mid-January, the station has been operating with a reduced crew of three: NASA astronaut Chris Williams and cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev, following the return of SpaceX’s Crew-11 mission to Earth.

