Musk denies report of xAI raising $15B

Elon Musk denied a report on Thursday claiming that his AI startup, xAI, had raised new capital, calling the report "false."

The report had stated that xAI secured $15 billion in funding, bringing its total valuation to around $200 billion, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

xAI completed a funding round in 2024 as part of efforts to enhance its AI development capabilities. The startup has been expanding its financing plans beyond initial expectations, incorporating equity investments from key technology partners.

