Yandex metrika counter

Spain fines Elon Musk’s X $5.8 million over crypto advertising

  • Politics
  • Share
Spain fines Elon Musk’s X $5.8 million over crypto advertising
Photo: Reuters

Spain’s stock market regulator has fined Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) 5 million euros ($5.8 million) for failing to verify that a cryptoasset company advertising on its platform was authorized to provide investment services.

The fine, dated November 3, was published in Spain’s official bulletin on Thursday. The company can appeal the decision before Spain’s High Court, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In 2022, Spain strengthened oversight of cryptoasset advertising, requiring the CNMV watchdog to vet campaigns and ensure investors were aware of associated risks. The regulator noted that X failed to confirm whether Quantum AI, the company in question, was properly authorized or listed as a warning by domestic or foreign authorities.

X did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      