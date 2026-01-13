Iran internet blackout continues for over 100 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has now been without nationwide internet access for more than 100 hours, with the shutdown reaching 108 hours on Monday, according to cybersecurity monitor NetBlocks.

National connectivity remains at roughly 1% of normal levels, the London-based monitoring group informed, indicating a near-total disruption of online access across the country, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Despite the ongoing blackout, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told foreign diplomats on Monday that internet services would be restored soon.

He added that the government is coordinating with the security establishment to resolve the situation.

News.Az