Musk warns America faces economic trouble without action on deficit
Photo: Getty Images
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk expressed concern over America's growing deficit and economic risks.In a post on X, Musk warned, “Yes, if action is not taken to curb the deficit, America is in deep trouble. No different than a person who gets into too much debt.”
Earlier, Musk sounded the alarm over the US mounting financial troubles, warning that America is rapidly heading toward a state of "de facto bankruptcy".
"America is headed for de facto bankruptcy very fast," Musk stated.