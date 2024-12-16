Musk warns America faces economic trouble without action on deficit

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk expressed concern over America's growing deficit and economic risks.

In a post on X, Musk warned, “Yes, if action is not taken to curb the deficit, America is in deep trouble. No different than a person who gets into too much debt.”Earlier, Musk sounded the alarm over the US mounting financial troubles, warning that America is rapidly heading toward a state of "de facto bankruptcy"."America is headed for de facto bankruptcy very fast," Musk stated.

