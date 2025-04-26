Musk’s xAI seeks $20 billion boost from investors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings is in talks with investors to raise roughly $20 billion in funding for his newly combined artificial intelligence startup and social media business, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The transaction would value the company at more than $120 billion, the report said, citing one of the people, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The amount in the round could be more than $20 billion, the report said, adding that the total had not yet been decided, and terms could change.

xAI didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

xAI acquired X in a deal last month that valued the social media platform at $33 billion and allowed the value of Musk's AI firm to be shared with his co-investors in the company formerly known as Twitter.

