Myanmar discovers massive 11,000-carat ruby in Mogok region

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Myanmar authorities announced the discovery of a massive 11,000-carat ruby in the Mogok area of Mandalay region, one of the country’s most famous gemstone-producing locations.

According to a statement released on May 8, the ruby was described as exceptionally large, rare and difficult to find. Officials said the gemstone has a purplish-red colour with yellow undertones and is considered to possess a high-quality colour grade, News.Az reports, citing Straits Times.

Although smaller than a 21,450-carat ruby discovered in the same region in 1996, authorities stated that the newly found stone could be more valuable because of its colour, clarity and overall quality. No official estimate of its value was provided.

The Mogok region is internationally known for producing highly prized “pigeon-blood” rubies, regarded among the most valuable gemstones in the world. The area has historically been associated with conflicts and competition over its rich gemstone deposits.

Myanmar’s gemstone industry has long faced criticism over weak regulation and limited transparency despite generating high-value exports.

The discovery comes as Myanmar continues under military-backed rule following the 2021 coup and the ongoing political crisis in the country.

News.Az