Greece says mystery sea drone found near Lefkada came from foreign state

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Greek authorities have said that a sea drone discovered off the island of Lefkada is believed to have originated from a foreign state, following an investigation into the device found in the Ionian Sea.

The object was recovered by a fisherman on Thursday inside a coastal cave near the island and later transferred to a naval base on the mainland for examination. According to reports, military experts later secured the device after explosives were found onboard, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle .

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said the drone was recovered outside Greek territorial waters and confirmed that authorities have an understanding of its origin and contents, though he did not specify the country involved.

A Greek military source suggested the drone may have been Ukrainian, noting that Kyiv has previously acknowledged using unmanned systems in maritime operations targeting Russian oil tankers in the Mediterranean.

Public broadcaster ERT reported that the device was made safe for transport to Athens following inspection and handling by military specialists. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding its presence in Greek waters.

The discovery has raised concerns in Greece over the use of maritime drones in regional waters amid wider geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and Russia.

News.Az