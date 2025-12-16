Myanmar junta says Suu Kyi ‘in good health’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Myanmar’s military rulers said on Tuesday that detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is “in good health,” responding to concerns raised by her son, who said he fears she could die without him knowing her condition.

The statement came a day after Suu Kyi’s son, Kim Aris, told Reuters that he has received almost no information about his 80-year-old mother’s health and has not heard from her in years. He believes she is being held in the capital, Naypyidaw, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been detained since the military coup in 2021 that overthrew her elected government and plunged the country into civil war. She is serving a 27-year prison sentence on charges including incitement, corruption and election fraud, all of which she denies.

The junta’s statement, published by state-run media, offered no details or evidence to support its claim about her health. Kim Aris could not immediately be reached for comment.

Aris said Myanmar’s planned multi-phase election, set to begin on December 28, could provide an opportunity for the military to ease international pressure by releasing Suu Kyi or placing her under house arrest. Many foreign governments, however, have dismissed the vote as an attempt to legitimise military rule.

The junta accused Aris of trying to undermine the election, calling his remarks a fabrication. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy remains dissolved, while several opposition groups are boycotting the polls.

