Myanmar’s Suu Kyi suffers worsening health in military custody, son warns

Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, detained since the 2021 military coup, is suffering from worsening heart problems and urgently needs medical attention, her son Kim Aris told Reuters on Friday.

The 80-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate reportedly requested to see a cardiologist about a month ago, but it remains unclear whether the military authorities granted her request, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Without proper medical examinations, it is impossible to know what state her heart is in,” Aris said by phone from London. “I am extremely worried. There is no way of verifying if she is even alive.”

Aris added that Suu Kyi has also struggled with bone and gum issues, and may have been injured in the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar in March, killing more than 3,700 people.

He called for her release and that of all political prisoners, describing her continued detention as “cruel and life-threatening.”

The junta has not commented on her condition.

Suu Kyi is serving a 27-year sentence for charges including corruption and election fraud, all of which she rejects. Her arrest in 2021 sparked mass protests that were violently suppressed, fueling a nationwide armed resistance.

Born in 1945 to independence hero General Aung San, Suu Kyi has spent nearly two decades in detention over her lifetime, including 15 years under house arrest.

